How Your COVID/Vax Thoughts Can Help the Klal | Mendel Singer, PhD MPH

While we often think we know what other people are thinking and why, surveys often prove us wrong. People with different opinions than our own may just have different priorities. Surveys are how we find out what people actually are thinking and why. Survey data can not only help doctors and community organizations (e.g. Hatzalah, Bikur Cholim) serve us better, it can be used to fight negative stereotypes and misinformation about chareidim. For example, it’s been publicized that some frum neighborhoods in Brooklyn had lower vaccination rates, but they have so many more people who had COVID and may just be waiting until more information is known about how long and well immunity from prior infection lasts.