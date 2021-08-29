CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Man had 7 packets of heroin at Weis Markets, cops say

By Pamela Sroka-Holzmann
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 11 days ago
A Carbon County man is facing drug possession charges after being found at Weis Markets with heroin, state police said. Pennsylvania State Police in Bethlehem were called shortly before 8:30 p.m. Aug. 8 to the supermarket, 5040 Route 873 in North Whitehall Township, for a reported drug overdose in the restroom. Edward Maslanka, 27, of Nesquehoning later was found outside the store by investigators with seven glassine packets of heroin in his possession, police said.

