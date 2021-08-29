Man had 7 packets of heroin at Weis Markets, cops say

Bethlehem’s expanding a pilot program to integrate social workers into a city police department platoon due to the success of the nine-month initiative. The police department partnered with the city health bureau to train officers to integrate social workers into police calls to better connect people with community resources and social service agencies. The city launched the pilot program in July of 2020, first training 22 officers in November and another 13 in March of this year. This fall every officer will complete the training.