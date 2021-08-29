Man had 7 packets of heroin at Weis Markets, cops say
A Carbon County man is facing drug possession charges after being found at Weis Markets with heroin, state police said. Pennsylvania State Police in Bethlehem were called shortly before 8:30 p.m. Aug. 8 to the supermarket, 5040 Route 873 in North Whitehall Township, for a reported drug overdose in the restroom. Edward Maslanka, 27, of Nesquehoning later was found outside the store by investigators with seven glassine packets of heroin in his possession, police said.www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 11