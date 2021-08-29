Flood Warning issued for Forrest by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 930 AM CDT. Target Area: Forrest The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Leaf River Near Collins affecting Jones and Covington Counties. Chickasawhay River At Enterprise affecting Clarke County. Tallahala Creek At Laurel affecting Jones County. Bouie Creek Near Near Hattiesburg affecting Covington and Forrest Counties. Black Creek Near Brooklyn affecting Forrest County. Leaf River At Hattiesburg affecting Forrest County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Leaf River At Hattiesburg. * From Thursday morning to late Thursday night. * At 8:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 3.0 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.0 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Water begins to cover road at a trailer park about 3 miles downstream of the Highway 11 bridge. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Leaf River Hattiesbur 22.0 3.0 Sun 8 pm CDT 9.3 19.0 21.6