Flood Warning issued for Covington, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 01:37:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 9 PM CDT. Target Area: Covington; Jones The National Weather Service in Jackson MS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi Tallahala Creek At Laurel affecting Jones County. Bouie Creek Near Near Hattiesburg affecting Covington and Forrest Counties. Leaf River Near Collins affecting Jones and Covington Counties. Black Creek Near Brooklyn affecting Forrest County. Chickasawhay River At Enterprise affecting Clarke County. Leaf River At Hattiesburg affecting Forrest County. Synopsis Rainfall across the Leaf, Tallahoma Creek, Chickasawhay, and Black Creek will range from 6 to 8 inches with some higher amounts in excess of 10 inches. With drier soils than our usual flood season, rainfall amounts should produce minor to moderate flooding on all but the Tallahala Creek where major flood is possible. Heaviest rainfall amounts will reach Black Creek and the lower Leaf River later tonight while the other rivers will not have the heaviest rainfall until tomorrow morning. Heavier rainfall could last up to 18 hours. The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flood Warning for the Leaf River Near Collins. * From Tuesday afternoon to late Thursday night. * At 10:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 5.3 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will begin rising tomorrow night and rise above flood stage Tuesday afternoon. The river will crest at 27.0 feet early Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, Water is beginning to flood farmland near the river at the corner of Highway 84 and highway 532. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Leaf River Collins 25.0 5.3 Sun 10 am CD 6.3 24.4 27.0