Flood Warning issued for Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 23:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 16:21:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 930 AM CDT. Target Area: Clarke The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Leaf River Near Collins affecting Jones and Covington Counties. Chickasawhay River At Enterprise affecting Clarke County. Tallahala Creek At Laurel affecting Jones County. Bouie Creek Near Near Hattiesburg affecting Covington and Forrest Counties. Black Creek Near Brooklyn affecting Forrest County. Leaf River At Hattiesburg affecting Forrest County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Friday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Chickasawhay River At Enterprise. * From Tuesday evening to Friday afternoon. * At 8:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 6.1 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Tuesday evening to a crest of 29.5 feet early Thursday morning. * Impact...At 29.5 feet, Water begins to cover several streets and roads. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Chickasawhay River Enterprise 25.0 6.1 Sun 8 pm CDT 10.4 23.3 29.4