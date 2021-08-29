Flood Warning issued for Covington, Forrest by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 12:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 930 AM CDT. Target Area: Covington; Forrest The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Leaf River Near Collins affecting Jones and Covington Counties. Chickasawhay River At Enterprise affecting Clarke County. Tallahala Creek At Laurel affecting Jones County. Bouie Creek Near Near Hattiesburg affecting Covington and Forrest Counties. Black Creek Near Brooklyn affecting Forrest County. Leaf River At Hattiesburg affecting Forrest County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Bouie Creek Near Near Hattiesburg. * From Tuesday afternoon to Thursday morning. * At 7:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 2.3 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday afternoon to a crest of 19.0 feet early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Low land flooding begins near the river. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Bouie Creek Near Hattiesbur 18.0 2.3 Sun 7 pm CDT 10.5 18.8 16.6