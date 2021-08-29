Flood Warning issued for Jones by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 18:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 930 AM CDT. Target Area: Jones The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Leaf River Near Collins affecting Jones and Covington Counties. Chickasawhay River At Enterprise affecting Clarke County. Tallahala Creek At Laurel affecting Jones County. Bouie Creek Near Near Hattiesburg affecting Covington and Forrest Counties. Black Creek Near Brooklyn affecting Forrest County. Leaf River At Hattiesburg affecting Forrest County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Tallahala Creek At Laurel. * From Monday evening to Friday afternoon. * At 7:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 1.0 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 18.0 feet Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Water approaches houses in the the northeast portion of Laurel along the creek between U.S. Highway 11 and Interstate 59. Water approaches Brown Street and Center Avenue in South laurel. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Tallahala Creek Laurel 13.0 1.0 Sun 7 pm CDT 13.6 17.4 17.3