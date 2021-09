Kendrick Lamar has been out of office for a full presidential term at this point—his last studio album, DAMN., dropped in April 2017. In 2018 he oversaw the Black Panther soundtrack, which was a veritable TDE compilation project that bears his fingerprints and vocals on virtually every track, but still—not uncut Kendrick. His radio silence has been especially deafening since the pandemic began. Even the lone K. Dot guest feature in 2020 doesn't really count, since it's really just the mastered release of a song that's been around since 2018. So it's only right that his return has the grandeur of a State of the Union address.