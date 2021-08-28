Cancel
Boys Varsity Soccer beats North Central 7 – 1

The 3A #1 Noblesville Millers took on the 3A #8 North Central Panthers on Saturday. The Millers got right to work with a goal in the 3rd minute from Kyle Goad. It was followed with a second Miller goal in the 15th minute from Palmer Ault on an assist from Andy Stansfield and Brayden Doll. Sammy Holland got his first varsity goal for the Millers in the 29th minute off of an assist from Goad. Landon Huber, who also scored his first varsity goal for the Millers, scored the fourth goal of the first half.

