Lele Pons and Guaynaa buy their first house together

Lele Pons just reached an important milestone. The 25-year-old singer and social media personality bought her first house alongside her boyfriend, Guaynaa , the 28-year-old Puerto Rican rapper.

Lele posted a photo on Instagram, showing herself and Guaynaa kissing and hugging on the driveway of their new place. She captioned it: “WE BOUGHT A HOUSE!”

Guaynaa shared a similar post on Instagram, including a photo of the two in front of the house and a clip of Lele dancing excitedly in celebration. Their dog, Toby , also got a photo of his own, sitting and looking happy in his new place.

“New house, new life!” Guaynaa captioned his post.

The couple shared a bit of their journey on their Instagram stories, showing how excited they were despite all the work they need to do to set up and complete their new home. Lele posted a photo of herself in the mirror and showed a video of their beautiful new place, with floor-to-ceiling windows and bright white floors. In one photo, Lele showed a room with unfinished walls and furniture. She wrote: “Long way to go but gonna be great!”

Lele Pons Lele Pons shows her new house in construction.

Lele and Guaynaa have been dating since December 2020, where they confirmed their relationship over Instagram. Rumors of their relationship began swirling when they released the song “Se Te Nota” in September 2020. Their relationship has been blooming over the past year, with them sharing a lot of milestones over social media and many hilarious videos.

They recently shared photos of their trip to Italy, where the two shared photos eating pizzas and ice cream and riding atop Venetian gondolas.

Guaynaa captioned the post: “Lost in Venice with a beautiful Italian girl. We kissed in the Bridge of Sighs. Bucketlist done.”

Lele Pons musical career has been growing, having several collaborations with notable performers like Guaynaa and Jhun . Recently, she made an appearance in Black Eyed Peas ’ new song ‘Hit It,’ her largest musical contribution yet.