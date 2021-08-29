Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Lele Pons and Guaynaa buy their first house together

By Maria Loreto
Posted by 
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 5 days ago

Lele Pons just reached an important milestone. The 25-year-old singer and social media personality bought her first house alongside her boyfriend, Guaynaa , the 28-year-old Puerto Rican rapper.

RELATED:

Lele Pons opened up about her fitness journey to inspire her 44 million followers

Lele Pons and Anitta spend all weekend partying: Will they be releasing music together soon?

Lele posted a photo on Instagram, showing herself and Guaynaa kissing and hugging on the driveway of their new place. She captioned it: “WE BOUGHT A HOUSE!”

Guaynaa shared a similar post on Instagram, including a photo of the two in front of the house and a clip of Lele dancing excitedly in celebration. Their dog, Toby , also got a photo of his own, sitting and looking happy in his new place.

“New house, new life!” Guaynaa captioned his post.

The couple shared a bit of their journey on their Instagram stories, showing how excited they were despite all the work they need to do to set up and complete their new home. Lele posted a photo of herself in the mirror and showed a video of their beautiful new place, with floor-to-ceiling windows and bright white floors. In one photo, Lele showed a room with unfinished walls and furniture. She wrote: “Long way to go but gonna be great!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YGLbC_0bgRqtiC00 Lele Pons
Lele Pons shows her new house in construction.

Lele and Guaynaa have been dating since December 2020, where they confirmed their relationship over Instagram. Rumors of their relationship began swirling when they released the song “Se Te Nota” in September 2020. Their relationship has been blooming over the past year, with them sharing a lot of milestones over social media and many hilarious videos.

They recently shared photos of their trip to Italy, where the two shared photos eating pizzas and ice cream and riding atop Venetian gondolas.

Guaynaa captioned the post: “Lost in Venice with a beautiful Italian girl. We kissed in the Bridge of Sighs. Bucketlist done.”

Lele Pons musical career has been growing, having several collaborations with notable performers like Guaynaa and Jhun . Recently, she made an appearance in Black Eyed Peas ’ new song ‘Hit It,’ her largest musical contribution yet.

Comments / 0

HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lele Pons
Person
Anitta
Person
Guaynaa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#New Place#Venice#Puerto Rican#Venetian#Instagram A#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiescountryliving.com

‘AGT’ Judge Sofía Vergara Issued a Stern Warning to Simon Cowell About Revenge

While America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell is busy giving harsh notes to quarterfinalists, fellow panelist Sofía Vergara is still brainstorming her revenge on him. Earlier in AGT season 16 during one of the audition episodes, Simon had season 11’s danger act duo Ryan Stock and Amberlynn help him pull a heart-stopping prank on Sofía. Afterward, Sofía promised to get Simon back. Now that season 16 of the NBC competition series is further along, many are wondering if the Modern Family actress will stay true to her word.
NFLHello Magazine

Michael Strahan makes major announcement - and fans are ecstatic

Michael Strahan has established a prolific career for himself through his time as a professional football player, and now a daytime staple thanks to Good Morning America. He is now giving his adoring fans an insight into his journey and how he got to this point in a new documentary feature.
CelebritiesPosted by
Tyla

Beyoncé Fans Lose It Over ‘Adorable’ Rare Snaps of Twins

Beyoncé has expanded her popular Ivy Park collection to include a kids range, and who better to model the athleisurewear than her own adorable family?. The singer has enlisted the help of nine-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter to launch the range in a new rodeo-themed campaign video.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Angelina Jolie To Jennifer Aniston: Leave Shiloh Alone!

The fact that, of all people, her archenemy is flirting with her ex again is bad enough for Angelina Jolie. But that now her daughter Shiloh in Jennifer Aniston also has a kind maternal friend found the barrel is overflowing!. After the teenager happened upon the “Friends” icon while visiting...
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
MusicHello Magazine

Carrie Underwood announces 'very special' news that her fans approve

Carrie Underwood has had an exciting few months and her latest news was met with a mass of enthusiasm from her loyal fans. The country star took to Instagram this week to reveal that she has teamed up with Dan and Shay to record a song for the Dear Evan Hansen movie.
Los Angeles, CAHello Magazine

Adele nails date night dressing in the sassiest mini skirt

Adele was pictured looking gorgeous as ever on Monday, as she stepped out for a supposed date night with her rumoured boyfriend Rich Paul. The star nailed her look in a punky Vivienne Westwood mini skirt - which you can currently shop in the sale at Flannels - teamed with a body-skimming black roll-neck top and Prada knee-high boots. Doesn't she look incredible?
Theater & DancePosted by
IBTimes

[Watch] Shakira Performs A Cute Dance With Her Sons: 'My New Dancers'

Shakira on Wednesday introduced her "new dancers" to her 70 million followers on Instagram and they performed a dance routine on the music track, "In Da Getto," with her. The new dancers were none other than her two kids -- Sasha, 6, and Milan, 8 -- she shares with Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué. In the video, the Colombian singer stood behind her two kids while showing off their synchronized dance steps.
TennisHello Magazine

Serena Williams wows fans with sensational look we didn't see coming

Alongside being one of the all-time greats when it comes to tennis, Serena Williams is also a style superstar, regularly wowing us with sensational looks. And on Wednesday she posted another grand slam, as she showcased a daring look that we didn't see coming – a beautiful metallic skirt. WATCH:...
Celebritiespurewow.com

Get to Know Anthony Anderson’s Wife, Alvina Anderson

Major congrats are in order for Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, who’s been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and for Outstanding Comedy Series (as a producer). His well-deserved nominations come after a whopping seven years on Black-ish, where he plays the successful,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy