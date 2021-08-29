Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Ildikó Enyedi’s Series Mania Title ‘Balaton Brigade’ To Newen Connect

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewen Connect, the distribution arm of the TF1-owned group Newen Group, has boarded “Balaton Brigade,” a prestige historical spy thriller series directed by Ildikó Enyedi, the Oscar-nominated Hungarian director of “On Body and Soul” and “The Story of My Wife” which competed at Cannes. Created by Gábor Krigler (“Terapia”), Balázs...

newsbrig.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ildikó Enyedi
Person
Lea Seydoux
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West German#German History#A Long Hot Summer#Balaton Brigade#Newen Group#Hungarian#Film Force#Flare Entertainment#Balaton Brigade#Eastern German#Communist#Austrian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Alexander Rodnyansky-Produced ‘Red Rainbow’ Wins Series Mania Forum Best Project Award

Russia’s Alexander Rodnyansky, producer of high-level Cannes hits such as “Leviathan” and “Loveless,” has added another prize to his illustrious career, winning the Series Mania Forum Best Project Award for the Soviet-era period drama “Red Rainbow.” Presented Monday at the Forum, Series Mania’s industry arm, as one of 16 projects at its Co-Pro Pitching Sessions, “Red Rainbow” beat a strong field of other contenders to take the Award, which comes with a €50,000 ($59,000) cash prize for development, a considerable sum to help a series project advance. Written by Matt Jones, and based on a true story, “Red Rainbow” is set in...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

'Annette' Producer Charles Gillibert Discusses Plans For Newly-Acquired Revered Banner Les Films du Losange (EXCLUSIVE)

Charles Gillibert, the thriving French producer behind Leos Carax’s Cannes prizewinning “Annette,” speaks to Variety about his recent acquisition of Les Films du Losange, one of France’s oldest and most revered auteur-driven production and distribution companies. Gillibert teamed up with financier Alexis Dantec to complete the acquisition deal for the...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

International Insider: Venice Roars To Life; Release Calendar Shuffle; International Oscar Race; Series Mania Wrap

Happy Friday International Insiders. Tom Grater here with the week’s top international news. To get this sent to your inbox every Friday, sign up here. Life On The Lido Andreas reports from Venice: Despite the Covid backdrop, the Venice Film Festival got underway this week with most of its usual glamour and excitement. The festival’s first 24 hours included debuts for new movies from international heavyweights including Pedro Almodovar, Paolo Sorrentino and Jane Campion. A-Listers such as Penelope Cruz, Oscar Isaac, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jessica Chastain are just a few of the names already on the Lido. The gifts keep on coming...
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Wild Bunch TV Acquires ‘The Rope,’ World Premiering at Series Mania

French sales agent Wild Bunch TV has acquired “The Rope,” a new fantasy drama series produced by Les Films de l’Instant and co-produced by Arte France and Versus Production which is premiering at this year’s Series Mania festival in Lille. In the fantasy thriller, co-written and directed by Dominique Rocher (“The Night Eats the World,” “A Breath Away”), a small group of scientists working at a remote Norwegian base discover a seemingly endless piece of rope just outside their observatory which runs into the vast surrounding forest. Intrigued by the discovery, several members of the team group up and begin to...
TV SeriesScreendaily

Icelandic thriller ‘Blackport’ among 2021 Series Mania winners

Icelandic show Blackport has won the international competition grand prize at 2021 Series Mania as the first physical edition of the French TV festival and industry event in more than two years wrapped on Thursday (September 2). The political thriller set in a once-thriving fishing port hit by quota restrictions...
Worldwomenfitness.net

Mayling Ng: Exceptionally Talented Martial Arts Expert and Actress “Hong Kong to Hollywood Story”

Mayling Ng is ready to kick it into high gear – with her black belt in Martial Arts, fitness championships representing Singapore (it’s been Msaid she could bench press Arnold Schwarzenegger), and several noteworthy acting projects on the horizon. Mayling will soon be starring in the DC Comics and Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero action adventure film “The Suicide Squad,” premiering in theaters on August 6th. From writer/director James Gunn, the film features a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup. Mayling plays ‘Mongal,’ the daughter of the Ruler of War world ‘Mongul the Elder’. Mongal is a malevolent, muscular alien with orange skin who doesn’t play well with others — Harley Quinn in particular. She stars alongside the A-list cast of Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Taika Waitti, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion, Storm Reid, and many more!
TV SeriesScreendaily

Series Mania kicks off first physical edition in two-and-a-half years

French TV festival and industry event Series Mania opens today, Thursday August 26, with UK crime thriller Vigil, the latest series from the producers of Line Of Duty and The Bodyguard which starts airing on BBC One this weekend. Running August 26 to September 2 in the northern French city...
TV SeriesInverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

SPi, Glassriver Attach Sérgio Graciano for Series Mania Project 'Cold Haven' (EXCLUSIVE)

Portugal’s SPi and Iceland’s Glassriver have attached Sérgio Graciano to direct Icelandic-Portuguese crime drama “Cold Haven,” a project which links two of the fastest-expanding TV producers on the western Europe seaboard. Lisbon-based SPi is the company behind Portugal’s first Netflix Original series, the upcoming “Gloria.” It also co-produced “Dry Water,”...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Karl Lagerfeld Star Original Series for Disney Plus Revealed at Series Mania Lille Dialogues

“Kaiser Karl,” a series on fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, has been commissioned as a a Star original for Disney Plus by The Walt Disney Company Europe, the Middle East and Africa. While the designer has been the subject of documentaries, “Kaiser Karl” marks the first time a dramatic series will be made on him. It will begin during the summer of 1972 and will trace Lagerfeld’s quest to become successor of Coco Chanel. It will also explore the rivalry between Lagerfeld and Yves Saint Laurent’s partner Pierre Berge, as well as his love story with Jacques de Bascher. The six-part series will...
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel's What If? Episode 3 May Reveal Major Loki Series Connection

Marvel's What If...? Episode 3 may have just set up a major connection with Marvel's Loki series. (Warning: Spoilers Follow!) The third episode of What If? is titled "What If... The World Lost Its Mightiest Heroes?", and true to its ominous title, the episode examines a plot against SHIELD and that leaves the members of the Avengers initiative getting killed off, one by one. Doesn't take a scientist to realize just how many events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be affected by The Avengers never getting to live long enough to unite. Well, one of those events may end up echoing across the Multiverse:
Entertainmentcineuropa.org

The Series Mania Institute is born

"Series have never travelled so far throughout the world, have never stimulated imaginations so tremendously and have never crossed linguistic boundaries so extensively. It’s in order to react to these opportunities that we’re now launching the Series Mania Institute, whose mission is to enhance the training of European professionals for series and audiovisual careers." It marks yet another string on Series Mania’s bow, as unveiled by the president of the event Rodolphe Belmer within a conference held during the Forum.
WorldLaredo Morning Times

Series Mania Hot Project: 'Thirty-Nine' From Korea's JTBC

Producer and broadcaster JTBC has such a strong track record of making attractive and successful Korean TV drama series from tales of everyday lives that almost everything it does is likely to attract attention. Adding the presence of Son Ye-jin, star of Studio Dragon and Netflix hit “Crash Landing on You,” makes “Thirty-Nine” potentially one of the hottest Korean series of 2022.
Worldcineuropa.org

Francesco Capurro • Director, Series Mania Forum

As the 4th edition of Lille’s Series Mania Festival - the biggest European event dedicated to series (running 26 August to 2 September 2021 - read our article) - gets under way today, we chatted with Francesco Capurro, the director of the Series Mania Forum which is set to welcome professionals from the global series industry between 30 August and 1 September.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Series Mania: Korea’s ‘Mouse’ Hunts for Elusive Psychopathic Gene

Choi Ran began her screen career writing scripts for documentaries, before changing direction and moving into fiction. Her episodic creations include “Black” and “God’s Gift: 14 Days,” which was remade in the U.S. as “Somewhere in Between” for ITV Studios America and ABC. Choi’s latest effort, twenty-part thriller “Mouse” appears in the International Panorama section at Series Mania. Its dangerous premise is the question: what if it were possible to sort out psychopaths before they do any harm? “I’ve never been crazy about serial killers or murder as a genre, but I thought psychopaths were natural-born,” Choi told an audience at Series...
TV Seriescineuropa.org

The CNC examines trends in scripted series around the world at the Series Mania Forum

Giants from the world of SVOD might be highly reluctant to communicate the scale of their audiences (happily divulging how many of their subscribers watched two minutes of a series, for example, yet tight lipped over the other figure they use internally – how many of their viewers watched 70% of a given title – which is clearly very different from time spent non-committally channel-hopping), but, either way, certain upstream indicators make it far easier to analyse trends. Indeed, the CNC’s study on the most recent trends in the global production of scripted series, presented during the Series Mania Forum in Lille, throws valuable light on the audiovisual production commissioning strategies adopted by linear and non-linear broadcasters from 80 countries between August 2020 and July 2021 (Ampère Analysis – scripted programmes, not including animation).

Comments / 0

Community Policy