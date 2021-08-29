Ildikó Enyedi’s Series Mania Title ‘Balaton Brigade’ To Newen Connect

Marvel's What If...? Episode 3 may have just set up a major connection with Marvel's Loki series. (Warning: Spoilers Follow!) The third episode of What If? is titled "What If... The World Lost Its Mightiest Heroes?", and true to its ominous title, the episode examines a plot against SHIELD and that leaves the members of the Avengers initiative getting killed off, one by one. Doesn't take a scientist to realize just how many events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be affected by The Avengers never getting to live long enough to unite. Well, one of those events may end up echoing across the Multiverse: