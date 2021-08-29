Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

LA Rams edge is looking a bit ragged for roster cuts

By Bret Stuter
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe LA Rams starting outside linebackers currently sit on the shoulders of veteran Leonard Floyd and second-year player Justin Hollins. Beyond that, it gets a bit dicey. It’s not for a lack of bodies, but rather how dependable the roster becomes after the two definitive starters. You see, the Rams currently boast seven edge rushers, and will likely open the season with five, a similar number as the team opened in 2020.

ramblinfan.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

137K+
Followers
328K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#La Rams#The Denver Broncos#Injured Reserve#Ir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLaudacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Wants To Play With 1 NFL Player

As the 2021 NFL season quickly approaches, trade speculation surrounding Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is heating up yet again. Earlier today, NFL insider Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that the Miami Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunners to land the three-time Pro-Bowl QB. A few other teams, including the...
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Are the NFL’s Next “It Couple”

New Jacksonville Jaguars and former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn’t waste much time becoming a household name. The long-haired, 6-foot-6 signal caller led Dabo Swinney‘s Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship as a freshman and skyrocketed to the 2021 NFL Draft’s top quarterback prospect.
NFLAOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

WR Larry Fitzgerald heading back to Cardinals?

Nothing has officially changed as it pertains to the future of 11-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. The veteran who turns 38 years old at the end of this month remains a free agent but, by all accounts, is welcome to re-sign with the Arizona Cardinals at any point assuming he wants to pursue winning a Super Bowl ring one last time.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFLInternational Business Times

Tim Tebow Net Worth: Here's How Little He Earned In The NFL

Tim Tebow is a quarterback who signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in May worth $920,000 for one year. Despite being in the league since 2010, the NFL athlete has made very little off his contracts. From his decade-long career, Tebow has only earned less than $10 million in...
NFLPosted by
NESN

How Peyton Manning Feels About Tom Brady Attending Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Dennis Eckersley: Chris Sale Taking Bus To Rehab Start 'Says Everything About Him'. Red Sox Add Ex-Top Prospect, Fulfill Pitcher's Baseball 'Dream'. Peyton Manning officially will receive football’s highest individual honor this weekend, and the person who arguably was his fiercest career rival will be on hand to see it.
NFLFox News

Matthew Stafford takes a not-so-subtle shot at Detroit Lions organization

One of the biggest moves in the NFL during the offseason happened quickly when the Los Angeles Rams acquired Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions in exchange for two future first-round picks, a third-round pick and QB Jared Goff. Stafford told ESPN’s Seth Wickersham what the ultimate goal is now...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers make trade with Houston Texans

Earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers made a trade with the Houston Texans. It wasn’t a quarterback swap involving Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, but it’s one both teams hope to benefit from. The Packers traded cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman to the Houston Texans for a 2022 seventh-round pick, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy