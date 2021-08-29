British Troops Leave 1,000 Afghan Collaborators But Save 200 Dogs and Cats
The decision by the British military still left in Kabul to assist former Royal Marine Pen Farthing load more than 200 rescue dogs and cats on a charter flight back to Britain on Sunday has understandably divided public opinion. Farthing’s “Operation Ark” campaign to evacuate his local staff and animals rescued over years in Afghanistan has delighted animal lovers. Farthing founded the charity Nowzad, which has worked since 2006 to rescue animals in Afghanistan for adoption by soldiers from the U.S. and U.K. and insisted he would find homes for all those animals rescued.www.thedailybeast.com
