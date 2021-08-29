U.S. Drone Strike Inside Kabul Kills ‘Multiple’ Suicide Bombers

A car carrying “multiple suicide bombers” tied to ISIS-K was targeted on its way to the Kabul airport by a U.S. drone attack in a residential neighborhood in Kabul on Sunday, American military officials confirmed to the Associated Press. The strike killed the bombers and also took the lives of several civilians, including a child. Witnesses posted photos of a plume of smoke and people running down a narrow street on social media before the U.S. confirmed it had authored the strike. The U.S. is closing up its operations inside the Kabul airport and most NATO allies have already left the country. On Thursday, ISIS-K claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at the airport that killed more than 180 people, including 13 U.S. service members.