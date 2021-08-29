Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

U.S. Drone Strike Inside Kabul Kills ‘Multiple’ Suicide Bombers

By Barbie Latza Nadeau
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A car carrying “multiple suicide bombers” tied to ISIS-K was targeted on its way to the Kabul airport by a U.S. drone attack in a residential neighborhood in Kabul on Sunday, American military officials confirmed to the Associated Press. The strike killed the bombers and also took the lives of several civilians, including a child. Witnesses posted photos of a plume of smoke and people running down a narrow street on social media before the U.S. confirmed it had authored the strike. The U.S. is closing up its operations inside the Kabul airport and most NATO allies have already left the country. On Thursday, ISIS-K claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at the airport that killed more than 180 people, including 13 U.S. service members.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Suicide Bombers#Suicide Bombing#U S#Isis#American#The Associated Press#Nato#Isis K
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Related
MilitaryBBC

General Mark Milley admits 'anger and pain' over Afghanistan

Joe Biden's top military adviser, General Mark Milley, said he understood the "anger and pain" felt by grieving families and veterans who served against a "ruthless enemy" in the two-decade conflict. "I've walked the patrols, been blown up, shot at, RPG-ed, and everything else," he told reporters. He'd also lost...
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

The Story Of The Mysterious White 727 That Appeared In Kabul After The Bombing Of Abbey Gate

The old 727 showing up among the military transports at Kabul International drew a lot of interest among flight trackers and open-source intel gurus. The evacuation of Kabul is like none other in history. With open-source intelligence tools abound, including daily satellite images, flight tracking, and even a live camera feed overwatching Hamid Karzai International Airport, the average person can keep tabs on this historic event and unprecedented multi-national military operation in their own homes. In the panopticon that is today's internet age, peculiarities stand out. One such surprise was seeing a gleaming-white, but quite geriatric 727-200 appear on Kabul's ragged skyline, landing at the under siege airport amongst the constant flow of C-17s, A400Ms, C-130s, a few modern airliners, and other usual suspects.
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Taliban have a 2-front war headed their way

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and the Taliban the sole authority in Kabul, the tough task of governing now falls on the shoulders of Islamist militants who have been out of power for 20 years. The Taliban’s greatest obstacle to consolidating control over the entire country is likely to be fellow Islamist militants of the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Roar of aircraft again heard in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan — A Taliban media spokesman has tweeted a picture of Qatar military aircraft on the ground at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan. Ahmadullah Muttaqi posted the photo on Thursday. In Kabul, meanwhile, the roar of aircraft overhead could be heard. It was the first air activity...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Former Taliban commander warns of ‘years’ of fighting, if Kabul seeks military solution to current conflict

A former Taliban commander has told The Independent there should be a negotiated settlement to the war currently raging in Afghanistan to prevent “years” of fighting. “The Taliban can win victory, we can see how much of the country they already control, the army and the police are throwing away their guns and the people are welcoming them,” Syed Mohammad Akbar Agha said from his home in Kabul.“But that would mean more fighting in Afghanistan for years, so we obviously need a negotiated government.”It was inevitable, the former Taliban commander maintained, that provinces in the south like Helmand will...
WorldWashington Post

Facts are finally starting to penetrate bad Afghanistan punditry

Media coverage of the U.S. drawdown from Afghanistan has been characterized by hyperbolic commentary and conjecture — driven in part by former officials for the quagmire who were quick to weigh in on the matter in interviews. One day, some in the pack would holler for the administration to extend the withdrawal day beyond Aug. 31; the next day, others would demand the United States leave before any more service members died.
MilitaryWashington Post

No, the Taliban did not seize $83 billion of U.S. weapons

“ALL EQUIPMENT should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States, and that includes every penny of the $85 billion dollars in cost.”. We don’t normally pay much attention to claims made by the former president, as he mostly just riffs golden oldies. But this is a new claim. A version of this claim also circulates widely on right-leaning social media — that somehow the Taliban has ended up with $83 billion in U.S. weaponry. (Trump, as usual, rounds the number up.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy