30 killed, 60 injured in Houthi attack on Yemen military base

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W3e9B_0bgRnysM00
At least 30 soldiers were killed and 60 more were injured Sunday as Houthi rebels launched armed drones and ballistic missiles at a Saudi-led military base in Yemen. File Photo by Yahya Arhab/EPA-EFE

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- At least 30 soldiers were killed and 60 more were injured in attacks by Houthi rebels on a Saudi-led military base in Yemen on Sunday.

Yemeni southern forces spokesman Mohamed al-Naqeeb said the Houthi rebels carried out several attacks on the al-Anad military base using armed drones and ballistic missiles.

Multiple bodies and 16 injured people arrived at Lahj province's main hospital, medical sources said.

It was unclear if civilians were among the casualties.

The base was located near the front lines of the war between the Houthis and Yemen's internationally recognized government and southern forces had indicated it lacked air defenses and was not considered safe, Middle East Eye reported.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict between Iran-backed Houthis and a Saudi-led coalition since the onset of the war in 2014.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Agency for International Development sent $165 million in additional humanitarian aid for Yemen.

The Biden administration imposed sanctions against two senior Houthi rebel leaders in May shortly after U.N. Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths told the Security Council of "relentless military escalation" by Houthi rebels in Marib governorate.

