Kanye West finally releases 'Donda' album

By Karen Butler
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a62gf_0bgRnxzd00
Kanye West's latest album, "Donda," was released digitally on Sunday. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Rapper Kanye West has released his 10th studio album, Donda, after several delays and high-profile listening parties to promote it.

Variety said the the record, which is named for West's mother who died in 2007, became available for purchase via digital platforms on Sunday morning.

It had initially been scheduled for release in July, but was repeatedly delayed as the 22-time Grammy winner fine-tuned his latest opus.

According to Spotify, the album has 27 tracks and runs for nearly two hours.

Backed by the labels G.O.O.D. Music and Def Jam Recordings, Donda was released about two years after his last offering, Jesus is King, went on sale, said Billboard.

