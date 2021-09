4-time Olympic medalist Summer Sanders unpacks the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, putting her Swim Nerd cap on regarding key races. SUMMER SANDERS’ star burns bright. She’s been intimate with the Olympic experience since she earned her four Olympic medals back in 1992. Summer has been to nearly every Olympic Games, summer and winter, since her ’92 star-turn as a network commentator and/or ambassador. We sat down with Summer to get her perspective on the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, and she had a lot of wisdom to share. Summer even put her Swim Nerd cap on regarding the 4×100 mixed medley relay–about which a lot of Team USA Olympic Alumni have had much to say. Thanks to Summer for dropping in on the SwimSwam podcast. You can follow Summer on Instagram @summersanders_