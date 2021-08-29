Cancel
New York City, NY

Up Close: What to expect as NYC students return to in-person learning

Posted by 
ABCNY
ABCNY
 5 days ago

In this episode of Up Close, we talk to New York City Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter about what we can expect as millions of students return to in-person learning.

A rally was held at New York City Hall last week against mandatory COVID vaccinations.

Among those protesting are teachers, who must get vaccinated.

Also this morning, more people are now getting vaccinated, but is it enough to slow down the frightening pace of new COVID cases.

For those already vaccinated, you can get intellectual whiplash trying to figure out when you really and truly need a booster shot.

We get some answers from Dr. Darien Sutton, an emergency room physician and a medical contributor to ABC News.

WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close

Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.

