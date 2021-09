Real Madrid have made a second offer of €200m (£172m) for Kylian Mbappe.But the expectation is that Paris Saint-Germain will knock back Los Blancos once again and say no.Those close to the player increasingly think the situation will eventually see a December pre-contract agreement, as time runs out in the summer window for a last sensational move.The Independent has been told that a series of intermediaries - including Jorge Mendes - were trying to aid the deal by working out an alternative forward, but no business could be done.That has played into PSG’s stance, who still believe that Madrid going...