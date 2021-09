Thats's it. Thanks to you for following another victory for Belgium, a 5-2 come-from-behind victory. Today there is more FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, so if you want to know more information, the repercussions of this game and other news, visit the VAVEL. The Belgian team returns to the field on the 5th, when they host and Czech Republic, while Estonia has a day off in the September 5th round and only plays on the September 8th against Wales. Thanks, see you next time!