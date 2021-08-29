Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The Smash and Grab: 4 Teams With Elite Hitting Opportunities in Week 23

By Austan Kas
numberfire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne thing I have learned in my journey in fantasy baseball is that volume is key -- especially in hitting. In standard rotisserie leagues, only one category is ratio-based (batting average), which allows us to maximize at-bats and plate appearances to rack up those counting statistics in runs, home runs, runs batted in, and stolen bases. And as simplistic as the approach seems, the best fantasy players find ways to garner as many shots as possible -- via volume.

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Hilliard
Person
Paolo Espino
Person
Patrick Corbin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#Atlanta Braves#Boston Red Sox#New York Mets#San Francisco Giants#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Washington Nationals#The Miami Marlins#Phils#Indians#The Kansas City Royals#The Red Sox#Coors Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBnumberfire.com

MLB Betting Guide: Wednesday 9/1/21

Which MLB games offer betting value on FanDuel Sportsbook? Let's see where we can zero in. Please note that lines are subject to change after this article is published, which impacts betting advice. All betting lines were taken from FanDuel Sportsbook, and you can check here to see their most updated numbers. You can also look at our oddsFire tool to get a feel for what the betting public is doing.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colorado Rockies: Is Trevor Story a fit for the Detroit Tigers as a free agent?

The Detroit Tigers are one of a few teams that are rebuilding in the American League Central division. In fact, the Cleveland Indians are in second place in the division and, before their four-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals, they were below .500 themselves. Detroit and Kansas City are on their way up while Cleveland and Minnesota are on their way down.
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Thursday 9/2/21

This is a rough, rough five-game slate for pitching, as there really isn't a single guy you're going to feel supremely confident in. On the bright side, that does leave most hurlers at low salaries, so we can load up on bats if we want, which includes a Coors Field game with a massive 12.5 over/under.
MLBnumberfire.com

Raimel Tapia on Rockies' bench Thursday night

Colorado Rockies outfielder Raimel Tapia is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Touki Toussaint and the Atlanta Braves. Tapia has gone 1-for-12 in three games since returning from the injured list. He is taking a seat Thursday while Charlie Blackmon returns to right field. numberFire’s...
MLBnumberfire.com

Travis d'Arnaud out of Atlanta's Thursday lineup against the Rockies

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not starting in Thursday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. d'Arnaud will rest on Thursday night after Stephen Vogt was announced as Atlanta's catcher for Touki Toussaint. According to Baseball Savant on 100 batted balls this season, d'Arnaud has produced a 7% barrel rate and...
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers activate Niko Goodrum, Wily Peralta from injured list as MLB rosters expand

Only a few years ago, September 1 annually brought a flurry of new Detroit Tigers to Comerica Park as MLB rosters expanded for the season's final month. All members of the 40-man roster were eligible to play, giving playoff contenders a boost down the stretch and rebuilding teams an opportunity to offer their young players a taste of the big leagues.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Bears Cut Wide Recever.

The Chicago Bears like many teams are forced to make some tough decisions today as they cut down their rosters. The latest cut has the Bears moving on from a wide receiver they saw some potential in but was just never able to grab a permanent role. General manager Ryan...
MLBnumberfire.com

Yadiel Hernandez hitting fifth for Nationals versus Phillies

Washington Nationals outfielder Yadiel Hernandez is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. What It Means:. Hernandez is playing left field and hitting fifth after being held out of the previous lineup. Josh Bell is shifting back to first base...
MLBNew York Post

Mets’ Marcus Stroman shuts down another elite team

A lot of blame can be passed around for the Mets’ collapse, from injuries to underperformance to questionable managing and personnel decisions. One person, however, should be free of criticism. The Mets could not have asked for any more out of Marcus Stroman this year. Sunday was just his latest...
MLBabc27.com

Hoskins hits two homers in return as Phillies grab series in San Diego

(WHTM) – Life with or without Rhys Hoskins is white and black for the Phillies. Before Hoskins made his return to the lineup Sunday after missing 13 games with a groin injury, the Phillies were 5-8 in that stretch. His impact was felt immediately throughout Petco Park. Hoskins launching two...
MLBnysportsday.com

Mets Tough Stretch: Not In That Elite Bunch Of Teams

Manager Luis Rojas was aware of what was ahead on the schedule after the Mets took care of business two weeks ago with a doubleheader sweep over the Nationals. Waiting was the consecutive gauntlet of 13-games with the Dodgers and Giants. The Mets as a team were optimistic they could...
Baseballprepbaseballreport.com

US Elite Mid-Atlantic Scout Day: Quick Hits

45 players from within the US Elite Mid-Atlantic organization participated in a Scout Day last Thursday at The John Carroll School. Players were put through a pro-style workout and played a game in front of our PBR Maryland staff. Since then, we've highlighted a bunch of players through social media and today we compile all of that here in one spot for you convenience.
MLBnumberfire.com

MLB Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 8/31/21

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
MLBnumberfire.com

Miguel Cabrera taking seat Thursday afternoon for Tigers

Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Frankie Montas and the Oakland Athletics. Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and 3 total RBI in Wednesday's win over the Athletics. Jeimer Candelario is covering the designated hitter role Thursday and Jonathan Schoop is playing first base again. Harold Castro is manning the hot corner while Willi Castro returns to the lineup to play second base and hit eighth.
MLBnumberfire.com

Austin Slater in center field for Giants on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater is batting seventh in Wednesday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Slater will make his 104th outfield appearance this season after Mike Yastrzemski was given a breather against lefty Brett Anderson. Our models project Slater to score 11.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
MLBnumberfire.com

Cubs' Austin Romine out of lineup Thursday

Chicago Cubs catcher Austin Romine is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Robinson Chirinos is starting at catcher over Romine and hitting seventh. numberFire’s models project Chirinos for 9.5 FanDuel points and he has a $2,500 salary on Thursday’s...
MLBnumberfire.com

Willy Adames on Brewers' bench Thursday afternoon

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Willy Adames is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants. The Brewers appear to be giving Adames a routine breather in a day game after a night game. Luis Urias is shifting to shortstop and the two-hole in place of Adames. Jace Peterson is moving to third base and dropping to the fifth spot in the order. Kolten Wong is returning to the lineup to play second base and bat leadoff.

Comments / 0

Community Policy