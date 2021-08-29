‘Help is just a phone call away’: 12th Annual Suicide Prevention Ride

On Sunday, motorcyclists across Northeast Wisconsin were invited to the participate in the 12th annual “Suicide Prevention Ride”.

Stops will include Windmill (Oconto Falls) and Little Creek Lodge (Little Suamico) before ending at Chambers Hill at 12350 Velp Avenue, Green Bay.

The public is then invited to join the festivities from 3-7 p.m. at Chambers Hill for 50/50 raffles, bucket raffles, and live music.

Riders will return at approximately 5 p.m. to enjoy live music by 44 Audible. Proceeds from the event benefit Family Services’ Crisis Center to support suicide prevention.

Last year, the center answered over 21,000 crisis calls and provided over 4,100 face-to-face crisis counseling sessions for individuals in Brown County.

“Help is just a phone call away,” said event organizer Jeanne Parrett.

The Crisis Center of Family Services provides services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to people in Brown County. Services are available by phone at 920-436-8888, video session, mobile anywhere in the county, or in-person at 3150 Gershwin Drive Green Bay WI 54311.

“It takes a village to provide the support necessary for our community member’s wellness. Asking the people you love if they are suicidal and connecting them to help is an important step. The professional Crisis Counselors on our team are able available to provide support 24/7,” said Tana Koss, Vice President with Family Services.

Event organizers hope the ride will raise awareness of the services available to those who are struggling and reduce the stigma of talking about mental health and suicide.

Parrett describes how this year's event went:

“Overwhelming and just overwhelming, because I have so much support from my friends. They’re my brothers and sisters and I love them all. I started this 12 years ago recovering from anxiety and depression all my life. Or for the last 26 years," Parrett said.