Kate Middleton expertly laughed off this awkward staff comment

As a member of the most talked-about family in the world, it may be hard to believe that Kate Middleton was once mistaken for a member of staff in an awkward moment.

Despite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s dramatic exit to America and the constant press coverage all the royals, including the Cambridges, receive it’s clear the family isn’t always of interest to everyone.

And during an outing to Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff last August, 87-year-old Joan Drew-Smith, pointed at Kate and hilariously asked Prince William: ‘Is that your assistant?’

Read Also: How Meghan Markle extended an olive branch to Kate Middleton as pair ‘speaking again’

William, obviously taken aback and unsure of how best to respond, was rescued by Kate’s quick-witted response.

According to Marie Claire, the mum-of-three took the awkward comment in her stride and laughed it off graciously, replying: ‘Well I am your assistant. I have been for a long time!’

This is not the only case of Kate’s identity being mistaken and not the first time the duchess had the perfect response. Instead of being mistaken for her husband’s assistant on this occasion, she was mistaken to actually be her husband.

Read Also: Kate Middleton working to ‘pacify’ Meghan Markle drama after Lilibet’s death

Back in May, while chatting to a group of nursery school children, one little boy asked Kate: ‘are you the prince?’

Instead of being embarrassed or insulted by the question, Kate once again dealt with it like a pro, responding: ‘No, I’m the Duchess of Cambridge’ adding ‘lots of people call me Catherine.’

Kate once again didn’t miss a beat and retained the composure she has become known and respected for.

Even when attending the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards show in 2020, Kate and William kept their cool as Margot Robbie made a jab at Prince Harry and Meghan’s departure from the family.

Read Also: Kate Middleton’s Unconventional Authoritative Style in Handling Kids’ Tantrums in Public Decoded

When the camera cut to Kate and William they laughed the joke off like good sports. It was truly impressive!

