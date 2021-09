Hyundai and Kia will recall more than 600,000 vehicles across the United States due to an issue that could prevent the inner trunk latch from working. The recall impacts 348,158 vehicles from Hyundai and 253,074 Kias. The South Korean car manufacturers have determined that in high-temperatures, a thermal crack can develop in the pawl of the trunk latch which can intermittently cause the trunk’s interior emergency release to fail. This means impacted vehicles do not comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 401 §S.4.3(a) and if a person was in the trunk and the latch pawl had cracked, they may not be able to get out.