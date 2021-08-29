Search underway for man who went missing in Geist Reservoir in Fishers

FISHERS — Crews returned to Geist Reservoir Sunday to continue the search for a Middletown man who went missing under water the day before.

Indiana Conservation Officers were dispatched to the 11000 block of Olio Road for a report of a person missing in the water around 6:35 p.m. Saturday.

Initial reports showed that Jeremy Skittrall, 45, entered the water from his boat and never resurfaced.

According to DNR, Skittrall was out on the boat with at least two other people when they had stopped and allegedly got out to swim.

When Skittrall entered the water, the other people with him noticed he was struggling and tried to help. DNR says the witnesses say they were unable to get Skittrall out of the water before he disappeared under it.

Crews searched the area until around 11 p.m. Saturday when the operation was suspended.

Search crews returned to the reservoir Sunday morning to continue their search.

No other information is available at this time. This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.