New Orleans, LA

New Orleans 911 Having Technical Difficulties Ahead of Hurricane Ida

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yJ9yG_0bgRjKro00

Photo courtesy of michael-fortsch-y5LaV9IEC_g-unsplash

Hurricane Ida is currently about 85 miles south of New Orleans and is making its toward the Gulf Coast.

The Emergency Communications Center for the City of New Orleans reported that the New Orleans 9-1-1 emergency system was experiencing technical difficulties ahead of Hurricane Ida’s landfall.

It does seem that New Orleans was able to get the 9-1-1 Emergency System up and running again, however it may be helpful to have this secondary number saved just in case. If 9-1-1 does go down again, city officials are asking that you call 504-821-2222 to report emergencies.

They are also asking to call 911 only for life threatening emergencies as the 9-1-1 system is bound to be over run with calls due to Hurricane Ida.

