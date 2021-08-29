Hurricane Local Statement issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 04:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Livingston; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. Helena; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana; Western Orleans This product covers Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi **IDA NOW A TROPICAL STORM OVER SOUTHWESTERN MISSISSIPPI** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Hurricane Warning has been cancelled and a Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Amite, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Eastern Orleans, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pike, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Walthall, Washington, West Feliciana, Western Orleans, and Wilkinson - The Storm Surge Warning and Hurricane Warning have been cancelled for Assumption, Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche, and Upper Terrebonne - The Hurricane Warning has been cancelled for Ascension, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, St. James, and West Baton Rouge * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Ascension and St. James - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Amite, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Northern Tangipahoa, Pearl River, Pike, St. Helena, Walthall, Washington, West Feliciana, Western Orleans, and Wilkinson - A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Eastern Orleans, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Northwest St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Plaquemines, and Upper St. Bernard * STORM INFORMATION: - About 80 miles north-northwest of New Orleans LA or about 110 miles west-northwest of Gulfport MS - 31.0N 90.8W - Storm Intensity 60 mph - Movement North or 355 degrees at 8 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Ida will continue to produce significant and life threatening impacts this morning. These conditions will slowly and gradually improve as Ida moves farther inland and away from the area through the day today. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible devastating impacts across Southeast Louisiana east of Grande Isle, including New Orleans, and Slidell areas as well as portions of coastal Mississippi mainly west of Biloxi. These life-threatening rainfall impacts will continue today. Potential impacts include: - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across the remainder of Southeast Louisiana and Southwest Mississippi. These life-threatening impacts will continue today. * SURGE: Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding east of Grand Isle Louisiana and coastal Mississippi. Remain well away from life- threatening surge having additional extensive impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Large areas of deep inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by battering waves. Structural damage to buildings, with several washing away. Damage compounded by floating debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period. - Large sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Severe beach erosion with significant dune loss. - Major damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Many small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages with some lifted onshore and stranded. Also, protect against life-threatening surge having possible significant to devastating impacts across portions of coastal Mississippi east of Pass Christian and along the shores of Lake Pontchartrain outside of the hurricane levee protection and Lake Maurepas. These life-threatening impacts are expected to occur today. * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across the eastern half of southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi. Remain well sheltered from dangerous wind having additional impacts. These impacts include: - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * TORNADOES: Potential impacts from tornadoes are still unfolding across Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi. Remain well braced against a tornado event having additional limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Do not be a thrill seeker or risk your life for senseless photos or videos. If you are prone to flooding or in an area under a storm surge watch or warning, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic rise in water levels. If a tornado warning is issued for your area, quickly move to the safest place within your shelter. Protect your head and body. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in New Orleans LA around 1030 AM CDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.