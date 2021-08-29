Hurricane Local Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 06:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-30 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland This product covers portions of southwest Alabama...northwest Florida...south central Alabama...and inland southeast Mississippi. **IDA MOVING NORTHWARD OVER WESTERN MISSISSIPPI** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Central, and Mobile Coastal - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Baldwin Inland, George, Greene, Mobile Inland, Perry, Stone, Washington, and Wayne * STORM INFORMATION: - About 170 miles west-northwest of Mobile AL or about 230 miles west-northwest of Pensacola FL - 31.9N 90.7W - Storm Intensity 40 mph - Movement North or 10 degrees at 9 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ At 10 AM CDT, Tropical Storm Ida continues to move north at 9 mph over southwestern Mississippi. Minimum central pressure has increased to 996 mb. Ida is expected to bring additional rainfall amounts of 3-6 inches, with higher isolated rainfall amounts. This is likely to result in flash, urban, small stream, and river flooding over portions of our area. The tornado threat will continue across southeastern Mississippi, southwestern Alabama, and portions of the western Florida Panhandle as the outer rainbands on the eastern side of Ida move across the area. This tornado threat is expected to persist and expand across much of the area today. 3-5 feet of coastal water rises above normally dry ground along the beaches, sounds, and the shoreline of Mobile Bay will continue today into tonight. 1-3 feet of water rise is possible further east into the western Florida Panhandle. Surf heights today will remain between 9-11 feet along the coast of Alabama and between 7-9 feet along the coast of the western Florida Panhandle. Overall, these swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf, wave run up, and dangerous rip currents. Waves and swells will remain elevated today and tonight, and potentially into Tuesday as strong south to southwest winds persist over the marine areas. Tropical storm force conditions, especially in frequent gusts, will continue today over coastal Alabama, as well as over interior southeast Mississippi and portions of southwest Alabama. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across portions of southwest Alabama...northwest Florida...south central Alabama...and inland southeast Mississippi.. Remain well guarded against dangerous flood waters having possible significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADOES: Potential impacts from tornadoes are still unfolding across portions of southwest Alabama...northwest Florida...south central Alabama...and inland southeast Mississippi.. Remain well braced against a tornado event having possible limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * SURGE: Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across coastal Alabama and adjoining Mobile Bay shoreline. Remain well away from life-threatening surge having possible significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. Potential impacts from the main surge event are also now unfolding across coastal sections of the western Florida Panhandle. Remain well away from locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts. * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across southeast Mississippi and far southwest Alabama. Remain well sheltered from hazardous wind having possible limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. Elsewhere across portions of interior southwest and south-central Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: If you are prone to flooding or in an area under a storm surge watch or warning, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic rise in water levels. If a tornado warning is issued for your area, quickly move to the safest place within your shelter. Protect your head and body. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For the latest detailed evacuation and shelter information...please refer to your local emergency management agency at the phone number or website listed below. - Coastal Alabama: - Baldwin County: 251-972-6807 or www.baldwincountyal.gov/departments/EMA - Mobile County: 251-460-8000 or www.mcema.net - Northwest Florida: - Escambia County: 850-471-6400 or bereadyescambia.com - Santa Rosa County: 850-983-5360 www.santarosa.fl.gov/emergency - Okaloosa County: 850-651-7150 or www.co.okaloosa.fl.us/ps/home - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Mobile AL around 5 PM CDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.