Special Weather Statement issued for Covington, Jefferson Davis, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for south central and southeastern Mississippi. Target Area: Covington; Jefferson Davis; Jones Line of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Covington, Jones and northern Jefferson Davis Counties through 1130 AM CDT At 1049 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ovett to near Sanford. Movement was northwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Laurel, Ellisville, Collins, Mount Olive, Ovett, Clem, Sanford, Tuckers Crossing, Lone Star, Moselle, Hebron, Soso and Seminary. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH