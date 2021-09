Hurricane Larry is slowly strengthening as it moves across the Atlantic and is forecast to become a major hurricane soon. Larry is not expected to affect Florida. The Category 1 storm was about 970 miles west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands and about 1,530 miles east of the Leeward Islands as of Friday’s 5 a.m. update. Its maximum sustained winds are nearly 90 mph, with higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center.