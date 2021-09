Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. Bitcoin Cash closed in on a fourth consecutive green candle as buyers’ pressure noted a constant uptick. Volumes observed recently were also consistent with levels seen in early August when BCH snapped a near 90% run-up to a local high of $615. Moreover, the On Balance Volume was making a run towards its May highs as buyers were on the move. These were certainly favorable signs over the longer run.