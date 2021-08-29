NFL roundup: Josh Allen (2 TDs) leads Buffalo Bills past Green Bay Packers

Buffalo starting quarterback Josh Allen passed for 194 and two touchdowns in his preseason debut to lead the Bills to a 19-0 victory over the visiting Green Bay Packers.

The Bills finished the preseason 3-0.

Allen finished 20-for-26 passing in three series before giving way to Jake Fromm and Davis Webb in the second half.

Gabriel Davis, off the reserve/COVID-19 list, caught five passes for 75 yards and a touchdown. Cole Beasley, also just off the COVID list, caught four passes for 52 yards.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love returned from a shoulder injury to finish 12 of 18 for 149 yards and an interception. The Packers finished the preseason 0-3, resting most of their starters.

Ravens 37, Washington Football Team 3

Tyler Huntley threw for four touchdowns to lead Baltimore to an NFL-record 20th straight preseason victory. However, the Ravens lost starting running back J.K. Dobbins to a knee injury in the first quarter. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made his preseason debut but didn’t play much, finishing with 29 yards passing on 3-for-4 passing. Huntley played the rest of the way, completing 24 of 33 passes for 285 yards. Kyle Allen completed 10-of-22 passes for 100 yards for Washington, which finished its preseason 1-2.

Bears 27, Titans 24

Jesper Horsted caught three touchdown passes and Nick Foles threw for 142 yards and two touchdowns to lead Chicago past Tennessee. Foles connected with Horsted on a 54-yard TD throw at 6:51 of the fourth quarter for the game-winning score. Horsted finished with 104 yards receiving. Logan Woodside completed 12-of-17 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown for the Titans. Woodside and Matt Barkley threw an interception apiece. The Titans rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns as a team.

