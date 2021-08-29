Cancel
Majka wins Vuelta’s 15th stage as Eiking keeps overall lead

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

EL BARRACO, Spain (AP) — Rafal Majka took the lead at the first of four climbs and held on for an impressive win in the 15th stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Sunday, with Odd Christian Eiking keeping the overall lead. Majka went to the front with less than 90...

