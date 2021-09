Despite the condemnation by many in the media of the recent withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan, I support President Biden’s position that it was time to leave. The collapse of the Afghan military in the face of the Taliban retaking the country should not be an excuse for American forces to remain any longer. Another five or ten years would have accomplished nothing but drain more treasure and lives. Our presence there should have ended long ago, after Al Qaeda leader Osama Ben Laden was found and killed by our special forces. The job to avenge the 9/11 terrorist attack on our country was completed.