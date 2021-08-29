Cancel
US airstrike takes out ‘imminent ISIS-K threat’ targeting Kabul airport

By Jackie Salo and
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA US airstrike took out an “imminent ISIS-K threat” to the Kabul airport Sunday as officials race against the clock to wrap up evacuation efforts in Afghanistan, US defense officials said. The drone strike successfully knocked out a vehicle packed with a “substantial amount of explosive material,” Capt. Bill Urban,...

