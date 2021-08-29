Cancel
‘Devastating loss:’ Fundraiser started for family of Chicago activist, father who drowned in the Fox Lake

By Sam Borcia
 5 days ago
Almost $20,000 has been raised for the family of a 28-year-old father and community activist from Chicago who drowned last week in the Fox Lake following a tubing accident. Malik Alim, 28, of Chicago, and his two children were being pulled on a water tube by a pontoon boat around 10 a.m. on August 20, according to Fox Lake Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Ed Lescher.

