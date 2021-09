Jason Isbell, solo artist and former member of the Drive-By Truckers, spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, about how to stay safe out there, given the raging Delta variant of the coronavirus. Together, they discussed how to tell your friends and family to get vaccinated—and why COVID is most certainly not just "the flu." Read on for five key takeaways from their conversation—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.