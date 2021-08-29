Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Cloud, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clay; Cloud; Ottawa Gusty winds will impact portions of Ottawa, Clay and southeastern Cloud Counties through 1130 AM CDT At 1046 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of gusty winds along the back edge of a line of showers extending from 4 miles southeast of Clifton to 3 miles northeast of Ada. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Clay Center, Minneapolis, Bennington, Miltonvale, Delphos, Morganville, Green, Wells, Longford, Oak Hill, Idana and Ada. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH