William and Kate ‘considering moving closer to Queen’ as they prep for senior roles

DesignerzCentral
 5 days ago

It looks like Prince William and Kate Middleton could be packing up their Kensington Palace abode and moving to Windsor.

The pair are preparing to step up into even more senior roles in the royal family and it’s believed that they are planning to move closer to Queen Elizabeth to take on more responsibility.

The Cambridges have been spending a lot of time in their country home in Anmer Hall in Norfolk in recent months, although they also have a London based in Kensington.

Now, the Mail on Sunday has reported that William and Kate have been ‘eyeing up’ accommodation options around Windsor, just a stone’s throw away from Queen Elizabeth.

Of course, their new home must be suitable for bringing up their three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The publication claims that there are several properties that could fit the bill for the family of five.

These include Fort Belvedere, a Grade II listed house with a tower towards the southern end of Windsor Great Park, where King Edward VIII – the Queen’s uncle – signed his abdication papers in 1936.

The property is owned by the Crown Estate and is currently leased to the Weston family, who are close friends of the royals.

It’s believed that William and Kate could swap their Anmer Hall residence for their new Windsor pad, making the new home their permanent base. They would then travel to their Kensington home and offices as and when needed.

Not only does it make a great strategic move for the couple’s place in the royal family, but it also brings the Cambridges closer to Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton.

The Middletons live 40 miles away in Bucklebury, Berkshire, and are known for being hands-on grandparents. Kate’s sister Pippa also has a home in the village with her husband James and their two children.

Queen Elizabeth will officially be moving from Buckingham Palace to Windsor later this year. She and her late husband Prince Philip spent lockdown in Windsor and now the British monarch plans to make it her permanent base.

Her youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, live nearby at Bagshot Park, and Prince Andrew lives at Royal Lodge with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson (an arrangement Prince Charles finds rather odd).

Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their six-month-old son, August are also close, residing in Frogmore Cottage.

If Kate and William move to Windsor it means that Queen Elizabeth, who celebrated her 95th birthday this year, will have several family members close by for all her needs.

Designerz Central single information point strives to deliver 24-7 news and information from all over the world. Our online magazine covers the latest fashion, gossips, TV, entertainment, spoilers, life hacks, styling, fitness tips, and everything readers might need to keep themselves updated from happening in any part of the world.

 https://www.designerzcentral.com/
