PlayStation 5 console comparison teardown reveals shocking truth behind the lighter first-revision PS5

Even since its launch late last year, the PS5 has been in ridiculously huge demand from consumers. While stock levels have been pretty grim even since the console was released though, supplies have been, generally speaking, getting better in recent months. However, in terms of ‘revised’ designs, there was certainly nothing official from Sony to suggest that they were planning any sort of tweaks. Following a report via Eurogamer, however, it does appear that ‘new’ versions of the PS5 are hitting the market with some very minor revisions.