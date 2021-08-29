Cancel
PlayStation 5 console comparison teardown reveals shocking truth behind the lighter first-revision PS5

By Daniel R Deakin
notebookcheck.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA video created by Austin Evans has revealed why the new “11-series” PS5 is 300 g/0.66 lb lighter than the “10-series” launch PS5. Apparently, Evans paid a small fortune of over US$1,000 to get hold of one of the revised PS5 consoles, which was shipped from Japan to California, just so he could find out what differences could be discovered in the entertaining teardown comparison video. Digital Editions of the Sony machine were used here.

