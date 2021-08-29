Cancel
Fantasy Football 2021: 4-Round Mock Draft, Top Keeper Players and Team Names

By Bleacher Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile fantasy football keeper drafts are similar to their traditional season-long brethren, there are some key differences. The most obvious, of course, is that managers get to keep players from one season to the next. Knowing who to keep isn't as simple as sticking by your top 2020 performers, either....

NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLNew York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

10 Veteran Quarterbacks Released On Tuesday

When the cuts were announced on Tuesday in order for the Cowboys to narrow down their 53-man roster one thing was made clear: Cooper Rush won the preseason battle to be Dak Prescott's backup, at least for now. Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert did not make the final roster. But...
NFLPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Le'Veon Bell, LeSean McCoy among rumored replacements for Ravens’ J.K. Dobbins; safety signings for Steelers to note

A couple of big signings for NFL safeties may impact the Steelers when it comes to Minkah Fitzpatrick’s thinking on his next contract. Yoshi Tsutsugo’s walk-off homer at PNC Park created some widely varying reactions on Sunday. Joe Burrow’s return in Cincinnati was less than memorable. A couple of ex-Pirates kicked the Baltimore Orioles while they were down.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Urban Meyer was ‘choked up’ by Gardner Minshew trade

Gardner Minshew and Urban Meyer didn’t work together for very long, but it certainly appears that the quarterback endeared himself to the head coach. The Jacksonville Jaguars traded Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday after the quarterback lost the starting job to first overall pick Trevor Lawrence. Meyer admitted making the trade was tough, and he actually choked up a little bit when delivering the news to Minshew.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Bears Cut Wide Recever.

The Chicago Bears like many teams are forced to make some tough decisions today as they cut down their rosters. The latest cut has the Bears moving on from a wide receiver they saw some potential in but was just never able to grab a permanent role. General manager Ryan...
NFLpff.com

Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Breakout and bust wide receivers in 2021

Targeting young wide receivers who have posted a 20% target share (minimum eight games) by the age of 24 can provide your fantasy football team with a strong return on investment. Having said that, the key is specifically targeting the wide receivers who have done this before their 23rd birthday.
NFLletsbeardown.com

Justin Fields Makes Comments Which Have Bears' Fans Going Crazy!

The Chicago Bears were one of a handful teams that had a QB battle going into training camp and the preseason. Unfortunately for Bears' fans, even though many believed Justin Fields outperformed Andy Dalton, Dalton was still named starter for Week 1. With head coach Matt Nagy on the final...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...
NFLfantasypros.com

5 Potential Starters to Stash (2021 Fantasy Football)

Here are potential starters to stash for the 2021 fantasy football season. And you can see the rest of my recent work below to prepare for your fantasy football drafts. Average Draft Position referenced using FantasyPros consensus ADP for half-PPR formats. Get a FREE 6-month upgrade with our special offer...
NFLfantasypros.com

Kyle Yates’s Top-10 Must-Have Players (2021 Fantasy Football)

Here are players I’m targeting everywhere for the 2021 fantasy football season. And you can see the rest of my recent work below to prepare for your fantasy football drafts. Average Draft Position referenced using FantasyPros consensus ADP for half-PPR formats. Get a FREE 6-month upgrade with our special offer...
NFLSporting News

Fantasy RB PPR Rankings Week 1: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football

The opening week of the season is one of the hardest for putting together rankings (not as tough as next week, but we'll worry about that when it comes). That's especially true at running back, where committees are a mystery and matchups matter more than arguably any other offensive position. Our Week 1 fantasy RB PPR rankings have the added "bonus" of trying to account for how receptions can hurt or help a player's value, which can really affect potential sleepers and busts on the start 'em, sit 'em bubble.
NFLCBS Sports

Michael Carter Fantasy Football 2021: Changes in ADP, mock draft tracker, offseason updates on Jets RB

Michael Carter was that shifty and explosive change of pace back you remember watching when UNC was on a Saturday and he has already displayed a lot of his trademark explosiveness as the talk of New York Jets OTAs. Carter has even seen some first team reps in the early parts of training camp. This has the feel of a hype train situation brewing given the lack of competition on New York's depth chart at running back and Carter's performance so far.
NFLblackchronicle.com

Ezekiel Elliott Fantasy Football 2021: ADP updates, mock draft tracker, training camp updates on Cowboys RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was one of the most rock-solid assets at the position for an extended period you don’t often see from the position, but that finally came to an end in 2020. A combination of Zeke getting hurt and trying to play through it, Dallas suffering an incredible number of injuries on their offensive line and Dak Prescott (injury) being replaced by Andy Dalton turned the once sure-fire RB1 into a borderline starter. Is 2021 an opportunity to buy low leveraging recency bias, or was it the start of the end for a back who enters this year with an incredible number of touches over the last five seasons?

