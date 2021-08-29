Teacher, mentor and friend: Joyce Sloop will be missed
Recently, I learned that Dr. Joyce Sloop, my old Sunday school teacher and mentor, had passed away. We have lost a luminary of a teacher. When I returned to North Carolina after 17 years of living away, one of her students invited me to attend her Sunday school class at my old home church, First Presbyterian in Mooresville. It had been years since I attended any Sunday school, but I decided to give it a try.mooresvilletribune.com
