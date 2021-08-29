8/29 – Rob Knight’s Sunday Morning HURRICANE IDA Update

Hurricane Ida is forecast to bring CATASTROPHIC and life-threatening storm surge to a large portion of SELA and these extreme surge values will be found in coastal Mississippi as well. Hurricane conditions will occur across all of SE Louisiana and possibly even portions of southern MS. Extremely life-threatening inundation of 8 to 12ft will be possible from Morgan City to Port Fourchon. From Port Fourchon to the Mississippi river 12 to 16ft of inundation will be possible. 8 to 12 ft of inundation will be possible from the Mississippi River to Bay St. Louis. From Bay St. Louis to Ocean Springs 6 to 9ft inundation will be possible. 4 to 7 ft inundation is possible from Ocean Springs to Mississippi/Alabama border. As for the lakes, Lake Pontchartrain is forecast to see 5 to 8 ft inundation and Lake Maurepas may see 3 to 5ft.