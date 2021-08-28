Cancel
Belarusian hackers are trying to overthrow the Lukashenko regime

By Mary Dehart
Cover picture for the articleA group of activist-hackers in Belarus has infiltrated almost every part of the the country’s authoritarian government in a bid to overthrow the Lukashenko regime, according to MIT’s Technology Review and Bloomberg. The hackers, known as Belarus Cyber Partisans, have been leaking information they found on sensitive police and government networks. They first started defacing government websites as an act of protest in September 2020 following the country’s disputed election, in which Alexander Lukashenko’s win was widely considered as fraudulent. But they also publish the information they get on Telegram, where they have 77,000 subscribers.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belarusian#Hackers#Audio Recordings#Mit#Technology Review#Bloomberg#Belarus Cyber Partisans#Tech Review#The Cyber Partisans#Bypol#Cyber Partisan
