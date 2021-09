Ocean Pearl Spa, in the Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa, has named Kerri Calver as its spa director. Calver is overseeing the reopening of the spa after it closed temporarily because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The spa offers marine-based botanicals and skin care products. Therapies include body polishes, custom and enhanced facials, and tailored massages. Calver has been a massage therapist for more than 30 years and has worked with chiropractors as well as with the Padres and U.S. Olympic gymnastics team. In 2005, she opened her own business offering massages and skin care, and did makeup for entertainers for festival stages. The Ocean Pearl Spa is now open from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. The resort is at 5480 Grand Pacific Drive. Call (760) 827-2700; visit oceanpearlspa.com.