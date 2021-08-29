Cancel
NBA

Jason Kidd Vehemently Chooses to Ignore the Controversial Claims Made About Him in the New Giannis Antetokounmpo Biography: ‘Did Giannis Write It?’

By David Wysong
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to an NBA championship this past season, but he didn’t get there without going through his fair share of on-court struggles first. In fact, a recently-released Antetokounmpo biography may have revealed just how difficult some of those tough times were, especially when Hall of Fame player Jason Kidd coached the Bucks a few years back.

