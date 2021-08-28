Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Tokyo Oshima Godzilla Mabudofu Mix Review

By Nicholas Driscoll
tohokingdom.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have been reviewing Godzilla curries for almost five years now, so it has begun to feel as if it is something of a standard dish—whenever I see a boxed Godzilla food item, I always assume it is another instant curry. Such was the case when I picked up the Tokyo Oshima Godzilla Mabudofu Mix (ゴジラ麻婆豆腐)—the box looks just like one of the many Godzilla and kaiju curries out there. The box design of this one looks especially like the first Godzilla curry I reviewed—the Yokosuka Godzilla Curry back in 2016.

www.tohokingdom.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo Tokyo#Calories#Restaurants#Food Drink#Chinese#Godzilla Mabudofu Mix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Tokyo Revengers: “Odds and Ends”

Overview: Reeling from Hinata’s (Lizzie Freeman) death, Takemichi (AJ Beckles) and Naoto (Griffin Puatu) seek out Draken (Sean Chiplock) for insight on Toman’s downfall, giving them new goals and targets. Our Take: This series has a knack for kicking and stomping Takemichi and Naoto while taking the time to throw...
Food & Drinksutahstories.com

Chongqing Chicken

Chongqing chicken is a Chinese dish from Chongqing, which is located in the Sichuan province known for its spicy fare. Typically Chongqing chicken is coated in a light batter and deep-fried in oil. I like this lighter recipe, however, which is based on one published in Eating Well magazine. The chicken here is stir-fried but not deep-fried in oil. Serve it with steamed rice.
Posted by
Samuel Sullivan

The Deadliest Day in Human History

The deadliest earthquake in human history is at the heart of the deadliest day in human history. On January 23, 1556, more people died than on any day by a wide margin. It was a Thursday.
Recipesgeorgetowner.com

Gluten-Free Recipe from Sift: Peach Frangipane Tart

Few things taste better than a peach in season. Top it off with cinnamon sugar, and add the sweetness from the frangipane, and… oh man. You’re in Great British Bake-Off Heaven! It’s a perfect dessert, and to be honest, not too hard to put together. Your guests will all love it. That is, if you have any left to share with them.
Recipesthedieline.com

Student Week: Vani Pickled Vegetable

The conceptual packaging for Vani, an Indian food brand, aims to make fresh and fermented pickles a modern tradition. Because the flavors of fermented pickles have so many nuances and layers, the package design features many colors, patterns, and shapes, perfectly reflective of the tastes within. The robust grid system balances all of the multitudes of design elements and creates a fresh and grounded framework for the packaging. Not to mention, the kraft paper on the top of the lid creates a wholesome and fresh look for the jar.
SportsBirmingham Star

Tokyo Paralympics: Mixed team of Rakesh, Jyoti seeded 6th

Tokyo [Japan], August 27 (ANI): After a spirited performance in the men's ranking round by Rakesh Kumar, the Indian mixed team of Jyoti Balyan and Rakesh is seeded 6th for the compound archery event here at the Yumenoshima Ranking Field. Kumar gathered a personal best of 699 points out of...
Food & DrinksUnion Leader

How to pickle just about any vegetable

Millennia before Louis Pasteur discovered the bacteria-killing process known as pasteurization, our ravenous forbears found that foods lasted longer if they were treated to various procedures. Before mechanical refrigeration and freezing were the norm for extending the shelf life of food, methods included drying, salting, cooling and, of course, pickling.
RecipesHouston Chronicle

These grilled corn and zucchini tacos will delight you with layers of flavor

A good tortilla is supple, with a velvet-like density if it's made of corn, or a burnished, silky sheen if it's molded out of a wheat flour-based dough. It should curl into a cylinder without tearing or flaking, but be tender against the teeth. Once filled, a proper tortilla becomes an edible vessel that complements the flavors it cradles within. In the symphony of a great taco, I think of the tortilla as the bass: a reference point for all of the other ingredients in each bite.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Easy Beanless Chili Recipe

Fall is right around the corner and we have just the thing to warm you up: a steamy bowl of food for the soul. Recipe developer and dietician Kristen Carli has a rich and robust beanless chili for you. Chili maestros might wonder how the absence of beans affects the taste, but not to worry. It is undoubtedly delicious.
RecipesIronton Tribune

FOOD: Sausage Foil Packet Dinner, Fresh Ginger Cookies

• 2 ears corn, each cut crosswise into four pieces. • 1 pound Yukon Gold potatoes, chopped into 1-inch pieces. Preheat oven to 425˚F. Cut foil into four sheets about 12 inches long. Divide kielbasa, garlic, corn, tomatoes, onion and potatoes evenly over foil sheets. Drizzle with oil then season...
RecipesMy Baking Addiction

Zucchini Cake

Zucchini Cake is a picture-perfect bundt cake! This moist and flavorful cake is packed with pineapple, zucchini, coconut and topped with tangy cream cheese frosting for a cake that will be an absolute hit. It seems like every season I make a dessert recipe that moves straight to the top...
Recipesseriouseats.com

Jangajji (Korean Soy Sauce-Pickled Vegetables and Chiles)

A mixture of spicy and mild chiles lends the pickles—and the versatile pickling liquid—just the right amount of heat. The salty-sweet balance of the brine gives you savory pickles that stand out as part of a larger meal. Heating the brine before pouring it over the vegetables speeds up the...
Recipeskaiserpermanente.org

Mini asparagus frittata

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste. Lightly coat two 12-piece nonstick muffin tins with olive oil. Crack eggs into a large mixing bowl. Add half & half, thyme, a dash of sea salt, and cracked pepper to taste. Beat with a fork until egg yolks and whites are combined.

Comments / 0

Community Policy