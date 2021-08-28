Tokyo Oshima Godzilla Mabudofu Mix Review

I have been reviewing Godzilla curries for almost five years now, so it has begun to feel as if it is something of a standard dish—whenever I see a boxed Godzilla food item, I always assume it is another instant curry. Such was the case when I picked up the Tokyo Oshima Godzilla Mabudofu Mix (ゴジラ麻婆豆腐)—the box looks just like one of the many Godzilla and kaiju curries out there. The box design of this one looks especially like the first Godzilla curry I reviewed—the Yokosuka Godzilla Curry back in 2016.