Dustin Hopkins Assesses Himself After His Uneven Preseason Performance

By Peter Hailey
NBC Washington
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDustin Hopkins assesses himself after an uneven preseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. After missing both of his field goals in New England to begin the preseason, Dustin Hopkins nailed three short attempts last week versus Cincinnati. So, the hope going into Washington's Saturday game against Baltimore was that Hopkins could turn in another perfect performance and give any lingering questions about his job the boot.

