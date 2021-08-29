Cancel
Washington, DC

Biden, first lady pay respects to American troops killed in Afghanistan attack

By Jordan Smith
fox5dc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden met Sunday with the families of the 13 U.S. troops killed in Thursday’s suicide attack near the Kabul Airport. Their remains returned to U.S. soil at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. The Bidens met privately with their relatives and then attended the "dignified transfer," a military ritual of receiving the remains of those killed in foreign combat.

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

 

