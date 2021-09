VIDEO: Matt Corral on Louisville and his off-season preparation. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral made a point over the off-season to say he had spent a little time working on his game against a drop-eight coverage defensive scheme. Why specifically against drop eight coverage? Because that's what the Arkansas Razorbacks threw at him in perhaps his worst performance of the 2020 season when he was charged with six interceptions during a 33-21 loss in Fayetteville. It's hard to believe now, but some Ole Miss fans were on message boards and social media during that game clamoring for a quarterback change. Thankfully, that thought never entered into the mind of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.